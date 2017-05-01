Security notes: 5-1-2017

Stalking: On April 26, an incident of stalking was reported to WCSO. The incident stalking had been taking place since the first of February.

Indecent Exposure: On April 25, a person was reported for exposing themselves at the Health and Fitness Center. The incident happened at 10:26 a.m. and ended in a police arrest.

Larceny/Theft: Two incidents of theft from a motor vehicle were reported in the parking lot of the health and fitness center on April 22. The incidents happened sometime between 9:30 a.m.–12:20 pm, and the police were called.

Larceny/Theft: On April 21, there was a theft from a vending machine on the first floor of the Business Education building. The incident happened between 10:14–10: 51 a.m.

Threats: On April 17, at 10:45 a.m., threats were leveled against a person on the second floor of the student center. The WCSO was called and took the report.

Stalking: On April 17, an incident of stalking was reported to WCSO. The incident stalking had been taking place since the first of January.

Larceny/Theft: On April 15, there was a theft from a motor vehicle in lot four. The incident was reported to the WCSO on April 17.

Armed Robbery: On April 13, an armed robbery occurred in Lot 7 east near the woods. The assailant was armed with a knife. The incident occurred between 3:50–4p.m., and the police were called. The incident was reported to the WCSO on April 19.

Related

Comments

comments