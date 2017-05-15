Classifieds: 5/15/2017

Below is a sample of recent employment want ads which have been posted with WCC Career Services. Students are invited to read these ads and to contact Career Services to find out how to apply for the openings.

Career Services ML 104

(734) 677-5155

careers@wccnet.edu

www.wccnet.edu/careerconnection/

Quality Control Lab Operations- Riverview, MI

Help in maintaining the operation of the QC lab. Maintain the QC inventory system (logging in samples, ordering new materials, disposing of expired reagents, annual inspection). Package reference standards and preparing appropriate paperwork. Testing of DI water and QC water (monthly) and writing summary reports. Calibrating the balances daily. Performance checks on the pipettes. Performance checks on the pH meters. Environmental monitoring of temperature/humidity in QC stability chambers, QC fridges, QC freezers and preparation of monthly reports. Testing of TOC samples. Inspection of stability samples. Preparation of test solutions, mobile phases and discarding expired solutions. Weekly testing of incoming nitrogen. Replacing/maintaining gas cylinders.

Show Car Auto Body & Paint Technician- Livonia, MI

Project scope ranges from one-off customer vehicles to niche volume specialty vehicle programs. Responsibilities include surfacing prototype automotive components and vehicles. You will also be working with a variety of materials to meet customer needs. Paying close attention to details and procedures to maintain high quality standards for painted parts. Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent. Must have own tools. Must have strong attention to detail. Must be available to work overtime/weekends. Must be a self-starter and self-motivated. Must have good organizational skills.

IT Help Desk Intern- Ann Arbor, MI

Interns will gain hands-on, real-world experience and they have fun doing it! As an Information Technology Intern you will work closely with our Help desk Team to analyze and improve upon current help desk support process and procedures. You’ll also gain real-world experience troubleshooting technology questions from team members. What you’ll need for this role: Working toward a degree in IT, Information Sciences or Computer Science related degree. Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Strong attention to detail and organizational skills. -Self- motivated with an innovative mindset. The ability to handle multiple projects and multi task appropriately

Barista- Ann Arbor, MI

Do you have a love for coffee and a love for brightening a customer’s day? This local coffee shop is looking for bright and smiling faces! Hours 15-35 a week. Looking for all shifts.

Recreation Coordinator- Ann Arbor, MI

Assists Recreation Supervisor in the development, implementation and leadership of recreation, education and programs. Provides supervision for facility rentals and special events at the Ann Arbor Senior Center and/ or assigned City Parks or Facilities. Assists with marketing plans, develops schedules and reports to support team work in managing senior operations programs and services as assigned. Works closely with the Recreation Supervisor to schedule rentals and to ensure facility and special event rules and regulations are followed. Duties may include facility tours; rental bookings; custodial services; room set up & clean up; equipment set up; rental networking; supply inventory and purchasing.

Required Qualifications: Minimum of 18 years of age. Must be able to follow oral and written instructions. Good interpersonal skills, suitable for working with volunteers, seniors and the public. CPR/AED and First Aid certification required by start of employment.

Desirable Qualifications: Education and experience in the development and teaching/leading educational, cultural or recreational programs. Experience in marketing, social media and web site management.

Related

Comments

comments