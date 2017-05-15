News briefs: 5/15/2017

Spring/Summer Club Registration

The Office of Student Organizations will begin taking registration and re-registration forms for new and existing clubs starting April 17. The deadline for register and re-register is June 4. To start a club at WCC, one must find four students interested in the potential club, and a faculty member to advise the club. The form can be found on Campus Connect, at https://orgsync.com/108998/forms/140693

Free Ice Cream Sundaes

Celebrate the coming of warm weather with a cool treat. Student Activities is putting on a free ice cream social on Wednesday, May 24 from noon to 1 p.m. This event will be held on the first floor of the student center.

Summer Day-trips

Tickets are on sale for summer day trips to Cedar Point and Mackinac Island, being put on by the office of Student Activities. The Cedar Point trip will take place on Thursday, June 15 and the $40 ticket pays for travel by coach bus, park admission and a non-alcoholic drink pass. The Mackinac trip will take place on Thursday, June 29 and the $50 ticket pays for travel by coach bus, ferry ride, and lunch at Mama Mia’s Pizzeria. Limit two tickets per buyer, tickets can be bought at the Cashier’s office on the second floor of the SC. Tickets will be on sale soon for a trip to a Tigers game in July.

