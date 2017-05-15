Turning the pages of Summer: Recommended Summer reading

Summer is a great time to read non-curricular books. The included books have been suggested by WCC faculty members. Thanks to all the instructors and staff members who recommended these books.

Information gathered by Ala Kaymaram.

Non-Fiction, Memoirs, Biographies, Autobiographies Title Author Genre Suggested by “Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? And Other Questions You Should Have Answers to When You Work in the White House” Alyssa Mastromonaco Political memoir Molly Letermann “Born to Run” Bruce Springsteen Autobiography Maryam Barrie “The Same River Twice” Chris Offutt Biography Dave Waskin “Angela’s Ashes” Frank McCourt Biography Lisa Veasey “The Glass Castle” Jeannette Walls Memoir Lisa Veasey “Me Talk Pretty One Day” David Sedaris Essay Lisa Veasey “The Liar’s Club” Mary Karr Memoir Lisa Veasey “The Color of Water” James McBride Memoir Heather Zettelmaier “The Blind Side” Michael Lewis Non-Fiction Heather Zettelmaier “Unbroken” Laura Hillendbrand Non-Fiction Heather Zettelmaier “Never Cry Wolf” Farley Mowat Nature (Non-fiction) Heather Zettelmaier “The Hiding Place” Corrie Ten Boom Non-fiction Heather Zettelmaier “Rocket Boys” Homer Hickam, Jr. Memoir Heather Zettelmaier Fantasy, Children’s Literature Title Author Genre Suggested by “Harry Potter” series J. K. Rowling Fantasy Michael Thompson “Lamb” Christopher Moore Comic Fantasy Michael Thompson “The Higher Power of Lucky” Susan Patron Children’s Literature Michael Thompson Poetry Title Author Genre Suggested by “100 Selected Poems” E.E. Cummings Poetry James Obrecht “Night Sky with Exit Wounds” Ocean Vuong Poetry Tom Zimmerman “Dog Songs” Mary Oliver Poetry Dave Waskin Novels, Fiction, sub-genre fictions Title Author Genre Suggested by “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” Mark Twain Picaresque Fiction James Obrecht “The Fifth Letter” Nicola Moriarty Fiction Dr. Kimberly Jones “The Turner House” Angela Flourney Historical Fiction Molly Letermann “Station Eleven” Emily St. John Mandel Post-Apocalyptic fiction Molly Letermann “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” Maria Semple Fiction Molly Letermann “The Handmaid’s Tale” Margaret Atwood Speculative fiction Molly Letermann,

Carrie Krantz “The Sound and the Fury” William Faulkner Modern Literature (Novel) Tom Zimmerman “The Postman Always Rings Twice” James M. Cain Crime Fiction Tom Zimmerman “Pride and Prejudice” Jane Austen Fiction Tom Zimmerman “Tales of H.P. Lovecraft” H.P. Lovecraft Speculative Fiction Tom Zimmerman “Maddadam trilogy: Oryx and Crake, the Year of the Flood, and Maddadam” Margaret Atwood Speculative Fiction Maryam Barrie “The North Water” Ian McGuire Fiction Dave Waskin “For a Little While” Rick Bass Fiction Dave Waskin “Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage” Alice Munro Fiction Dave Waskin “Thirteen Moons” Charles Frazier Historical Novel Dave Waskin “Tropic of Cancer” Henry Miller Autobiographical Fiction Dave Waskin “All the King’s Men” Robert Penn Warren Political Fiction Dave Waskin “A Good Man is Hard to Find” Flannery O’Connor Short Story Dave Waskin “Hap and Leonard” Joe R. Lansdale Mystery Series (Fiction) Dave Waskin “Water for Elephants” Sara Gruen Fiction Heather Zettelmaier “The Beekeeper’s Apprentice” Laurie R. King Detective Fiction Heather Zettelmaier “Tuesdays with Morrie” Mitch Albom Philosophical Fiction Heather Zettelmaier “The Help” Kathryn Stockett Historical Novel Heather Zettelmaier “She’s Come Undone” Wally Lamb Drama (Novel) Heather Zettelmaier “Coming Home” Rosamund Pilcher Fiction Heather Zettelmaier “Gilead” Marilynne Robinson Novel Michael Thompson “Peace Like a River” Leif Enger Novel Michael Thompson

