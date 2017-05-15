Home / LIFE / Turning the pages of Summer: Recommended Summer reading

Turning the pages of Summer: Recommended Summer reading

_MG_0333-RGB

Photo by Carmen Cheng | Model: Minaka Okabe

Summer is a great time to read non-curricular books. The included books have been suggested by WCC faculty members. Thanks to all the instructors and staff members who recommended these books.

Information gathered by Ala Kaymaram.

Non-Fiction, Memoirs, Biographies, Autobiographies
Title Author Genre Suggested by
“Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? And Other Questions You Should Have Answers to When You Work in the White House” Alyssa Mastromonaco Political memoir Molly Letermann
 “Born to Run”  Bruce Springsteen Autobiography  Maryam Barrie
 “The Same River Twice”  Chris Offutt  Biography Dave Waskin
 “Angela’s Ashes”  Frank McCourt  Biography Lisa Veasey
 “The Glass Castle”  Jeannette Walls  Memoir  Lisa Veasey
 “Me Talk Pretty One Day”  David Sedaris  Essay Lisa Veasey
 “The Liar’s Club”  Mary Karr  Memoir Lisa Veasey
 “The Color of Water”  James McBride  Memoir Heather Zettelmaier
 “The Blind Side”  Michael Lewis  Non-Fiction Heather Zettelmaier
 “Unbroken” Laura Hillendbrand  Non-Fiction  Heather Zettelmaier
“Never Cry Wolf” Farley Mowat Nature (Non-fiction) Heather Zettelmaier
“The Hiding Place” Corrie Ten Boom Non-fiction Heather Zettelmaier
“Rocket Boys” Homer Hickam, Jr. Memoir Heather Zettelmaier
Fantasy, Children’s Literature
Title Author Genre Suggested by
 “Harry Potter” series  J. K. Rowling  Fantasy  Michael Thompson
 “Lamb”  Christopher Moore Comic Fantasy  Michael Thompson
 “The Higher Power of Lucky”  Susan Patron  Children’s Literature  Michael Thompson
Poetry
Title Author Genre Suggested by
 “100 Selected Poems”  E.E. Cummings  Poetry  James Obrecht
 “Night Sky with Exit Wounds”  Ocean Vuong  Poetry  Tom Zimmerman
 “Dog Songs”  Mary Oliver  Poetry  Dave Waskin
Novels, Fiction, sub-genre fictions
Title Author Genre Suggested by
 “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”  Mark Twain  Picaresque Fiction  James Obrecht
 “The Fifth Letter” Nicola Moriarty  Fiction  Dr. Kimberly Jones
 “The Turner House” Angela Flourney Historical Fiction Molly Letermann
 “Station Eleven” Emily St. John Mandel  Post-Apocalyptic fiction Molly Letermann
 “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” Maria Semple Fiction Molly Letermann
 “The Handmaid’s Tale” Margaret Atwood Speculative fiction Molly Letermann,
Carrie Krantz
 “The Sound and the Fury” William Faulkner  Modern Literature (Novel)  Tom Zimmerman
 “The Postman Always Rings Twice” James M. Cain  Crime Fiction Tom Zimmerman
 “Pride and Prejudice” Jane Austen Fiction Tom Zimmerman
 “Tales of H.P. Lovecraft” H.P. Lovecraft Speculative Fiction Tom Zimmerman
 “Maddadam trilogy: Oryx and Crake, the Year of the Flood, and Maddadam” Margaret Atwood Speculative Fiction Maryam Barrie
 “The North Water”  Ian McGuire Fiction Dave Waskin
“For a Little While” Rick Bass Fiction Dave Waskin
“Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage” Alice Munro Fiction Dave Waskin
“Thirteen Moons” Charles Frazier Historical Novel Dave Waskin
“Tropic of Cancer” Henry Miller Autobiographical Fiction Dave Waskin
“All the King’s Men” Robert Penn Warren Political Fiction Dave Waskin
“A Good Man is Hard to Find” Flannery O’Connor Short Story Dave Waskin
“Hap and Leonard” Joe R. Lansdale Mystery Series (Fiction) Dave Waskin
“Water for Elephants” Sara Gruen Fiction Heather Zettelmaier
“The Beekeeper’s Apprentice” Laurie R. King Detective Fiction Heather Zettelmaier
“Tuesdays with Morrie” Mitch Albom Philosophical Fiction Heather Zettelmaier
“The Help” Kathryn Stockett Historical Novel Heather Zettelmaier
“She’s Come Undone” Wally Lamb Drama (Novel) Heather Zettelmaier
“Coming Home” Rosamund Pilcher Fiction Heather Zettelmaier
“Gilead” Marilynne Robinson Novel Michael Thompson
“Peace Like a River” Leif Enger Novel Michael Thompson

Comments

comments