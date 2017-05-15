Turning the pages of Summer: Recommended Summer reading

Summer is a great time to read non-curricular books. The included books have been suggested by WCC faculty members. Thanks to all the instructors and staff members who recommended these books.
Information gathered by Ala Kaymaram.
|Non-Fiction, Memoirs, Biographies, Autobiographies
|Title
|Author
|Genre
|Suggested by
|“Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? And Other Questions You Should Have Answers to When You Work in the White House”
|Alyssa Mastromonaco
|Political memoir
|Molly Letermann
|“Born to Run”
|Bruce Springsteen
|Autobiography
|Maryam Barrie
|“The Same River Twice”
|Chris Offutt
|Biography
|Dave Waskin
|“Angela’s Ashes”
|Frank McCourt
|Biography
|Lisa Veasey
|“The Glass Castle”
|Jeannette Walls
|Memoir
|Lisa Veasey
|“Me Talk Pretty One Day”
|David Sedaris
|Essay
|Lisa Veasey
|“The Liar’s Club”
|Mary Karr
|Memoir
|Lisa Veasey
|“The Color of Water”
|James McBride
|Memoir
|Heather Zettelmaier
|“The Blind Side”
|Michael Lewis
|Non-Fiction
|Heather Zettelmaier
|“Unbroken”
|Laura Hillendbrand
|Non-Fiction
|Heather Zettelmaier
|“Never Cry Wolf”
|Farley Mowat
|Nature (Non-fiction)
|Heather Zettelmaier
|“The Hiding Place”
|Corrie Ten Boom
|Non-fiction
|Heather Zettelmaier
|“Rocket Boys”
|Homer Hickam, Jr.
|Memoir
|Heather Zettelmaier
|Fantasy, Children’s Literature
|Title
|Author
|Genre
|Suggested by
|“Harry Potter” series
|J. K. Rowling
|Fantasy
|Michael Thompson
|“Lamb”
|Christopher Moore
|Comic Fantasy
|Michael Thompson
|“The Higher Power of Lucky”
|Susan Patron
|Children’s Literature
|Michael Thompson
|Poetry
|Title
|Author
|Genre
|Suggested by
|“100 Selected Poems”
|E.E. Cummings
|Poetry
|James Obrecht
|“Night Sky with Exit Wounds”
|Ocean Vuong
|Poetry
|Tom Zimmerman
|“Dog Songs”
|Mary Oliver
|Poetry
|Dave Waskin
|Novels, Fiction, sub-genre fictions
|Title
|Author
|Genre
|Suggested by
|“The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”
|Mark Twain
|Picaresque Fiction
|James Obrecht
|“The Fifth Letter”
|Nicola Moriarty
|Fiction
|Dr. Kimberly Jones
|“The Turner House”
|Angela Flourney
|Historical Fiction
|Molly Letermann
|“Station Eleven”
|Emily St. John Mandel
|Post-Apocalyptic fiction
|Molly Letermann
|“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”
|Maria Semple
|Fiction
|Molly Letermann
|“The Handmaid’s Tale”
|Margaret Atwood
|Speculative fiction
|Molly Letermann,
Carrie Krantz
|“The Sound and the Fury”
|William Faulkner
|Modern Literature (Novel)
|Tom Zimmerman
|“The Postman Always Rings Twice”
|James M. Cain
|Crime Fiction
|Tom Zimmerman
|“Pride and Prejudice”
|Jane Austen
|Fiction
|Tom Zimmerman
|“Tales of H.P. Lovecraft”
|H.P. Lovecraft
|Speculative Fiction
|Tom Zimmerman
|“Maddadam trilogy: Oryx and Crake, the Year of the Flood, and Maddadam”
|Margaret Atwood
|Speculative Fiction
|Maryam Barrie
|“The North Water”
|Ian McGuire
|Fiction
|Dave Waskin
|“For a Little While”
|Rick Bass
|Fiction
|Dave Waskin
|“Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage”
|Alice Munro
|Fiction
|Dave Waskin
|“Thirteen Moons”
|Charles Frazier
|Historical Novel
|Dave Waskin
|“Tropic of Cancer”
|Henry Miller
|Autobiographical Fiction
|Dave Waskin
|“All the King’s Men”
|Robert Penn Warren
|Political Fiction
|Dave Waskin
|“A Good Man is Hard to Find”
|Flannery O’Connor
|Short Story
|Dave Waskin
|“Hap and Leonard”
|Joe R. Lansdale
|Mystery Series (Fiction)
|Dave Waskin
|“Water for Elephants”
|Sara Gruen
|Fiction
|Heather Zettelmaier
|“The Beekeeper’s Apprentice”
|Laurie R. King
|Detective Fiction
|Heather Zettelmaier
|“Tuesdays with Morrie”
|Mitch Albom
|Philosophical Fiction
|Heather Zettelmaier
|“The Help”
|Kathryn Stockett
|Historical Novel
|Heather Zettelmaier
|“She’s Come Undone”
|Wally Lamb
|Drama (Novel)
|Heather Zettelmaier
|“Coming Home”
|Rosamund Pilcher
|Fiction
|Heather Zettelmaier
|“Gilead”
|Marilynne Robinson
|Novel
|Michael Thompson
|“Peace Like a River”
|Leif Enger
|Novel
|Michael Thompson