15 tips to make the 15 week semester a success

A new semester has started, and while some are enthused, others are not yet ready to face all the challenges that come with a new semester. Either way, we all hope for the semester to be a success. Here are a few tips on how to have a good semester.

Show up!!!!!! Don’t flee when it gets tough. There are a lot of resources available to help you. Become familiar with the resources available in the school. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, as many think, but a sign of willingness to learn and grow. Organize your schedule and plan ahead. Seek assistance early in the semester. Do not wait until the end of the semester before you seek help. A closed mouth can’t get fed. Do not procrastinate. Start reading early in the semester-this will reduce most of the stress that comes with exams. Be consistent with your learning procedure so that it will get easier as time goes on. Use the reward system. For every hour you study, you can decide to watch an episode of your favorite show. Do all extra credit assignments. Stay in contact with professors. You may need them to write letters of recommendations for you. Make friends and form study groups. Help from your peers can go a long way. Think of ways to manage stress. For example, meditating. Reassure yourself even if you are not very good at a subject or it irritates you, it is difficult to learn something that irritates you. What works for others might not work for you. Choose the kind of studying that best suits you.

Apart from the tips above, joining clubs, connecting with people, eating healthy and doing fun things alongside learning will go a long way to help you on your academic journey. So, now, with these tips at hand, go forth into the semester and prosper!!!

Tips provided by:

Liz Orbits, WCC Dean of Student Support Services; Nate Boorsma, WCC Student Success Coach; Caleb Boswell, WCC advisor in Counseling and Career Planning; Mace Mbidi-Glaou, WCC Pre-Med student; Filip Veljkovic, WCC Student Ambassador; Sandy Argas, WCC part time Counselor

