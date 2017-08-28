‘Chalk the Walks’ event spreads the love

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Brittany Dekorte

Editor

Photos by Andrei Pop

Photo Editor

The start of a semester can be a scary time for new students. Washtenaw Community College’s department of Faculty Professional Development (FPD) decided to ease some of this stress with simple words of encouragment.

“Chalk the Walks” was put on by FPD Chair Mary Mullalond, with help Hava Levitt-Phillips and Kristy Norris. Faculty members from WCC went out and wrote short, uplifting messages for all to see on the sidewalks around the Student Center, LA buiding, GM building and TI building. Many of the writings were accompanied with the tag ‘#WCCWelcomesAll’.

