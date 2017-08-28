Security notes: 8/28/2017

The following reports were provided by Campus Safety and Security, Aug. 1- 25, 2017
Larceny/Theft
Police called in an incident on Aug. 7 which took place on the Second floor of the Student Center.
Property Damage
On Aug. 12, there was an incident at the Health and Fitness Center. A person fled the scene of the damage. The incident took place at 12:15 p.m.
Campus Safety Tips
The Campus Safety Department regularly offers safety tips for students, faculty, and staff:
- Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings; avoid isolated areas. Try to avoid walking alone at night. Walk with friends when possible.
- Call Campus Safety (734) 973-3411 or 3411 from one of college house phones for an escort if needed.
- Notify Campus Safety immediately of suspicious or criminal activity If an emergency arises – a serious health issue, a crime, or any situation in which you feel endangered, contact Campus Safety. There are phones located in all buildings across campus, as well as in several key areas outside.
- If walking alone: keep your mind on your surroundings, who’s in front of you and who’s behind you. Don’t get distracted.
- Walk purposefully, stand tall, and make eye contact with people around you.
- Trust your instincts; if you feel uncomfortable in a situation, leave.