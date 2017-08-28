Security notes: 8/28/2017

The following reports were provided by Campus Safety and Security, Aug. 1- 25, 2017

Larceny/Theft

Police called in an incident on Aug. 7 which took place on the Second floor of the Student Center.

Property Damage

On Aug. 12, there was an incident at the Health and Fitness Center. A person fled the scene of the damage. The incident took place at 12:15 p.m.

Campus Safety Tips

The Campus Safety Department regularly offers safety tips for students, faculty, and staff:

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings; avoid isolated areas. Try to avoid walking alone at night. Walk with friends when possible.

Call Campus Safety (734) 973-3411 or 3411 from one of college house phones for an escort if needed.

Notify Campus Safety immediately of suspicious or criminal activity If an emergency arises – a serious health issue, a crime, or any situation in which you feel endangered, contact Campus Safety. There are phones located in all buildings across campus, as well as in several key areas outside.

If walking alone: keep your mind on your surroundings, who’s in front of you and who’s behind you. Don’t get distracted.

Walk purposefully, stand tall, and make eye contact with people around you.

Trust your instincts; if you feel uncomfortable in a situation, leave.

Related

Comments

comments