Photos by Andrei Pop.

The photography exhibition, In Transit, which comprises work by former and current WCC students made one of its four stops at the Ann Arbor Art Center on Friday, Sept. 15. Some photographs featured in the show were originally class assignments produced in courses taught by faculty members who were curators for the exhibition. Four WCC faculty members curated a show within In Transit that related to courses they teach at WCC.

