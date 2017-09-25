News briefs: 9/25/2017

Hire Attire Fashion Show

Come learn how to dress for job interviews in a fun format. Career Services is putting on a fashion show. Students will model clothing supplied by the event’s sponsors, Dress for Success and JCPenny. The fashion show will take place in the Community Room on the first floor of the Student Center, from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Transfer Day

More than 40 representatives from different universities and university programs from around the state will be in attendance at the transfer fair to answer students’ questions on transferring and to give more information about their institutions. The transfer fair will take place on Oct. 4 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m on the second floor of the student center. For a full list of institutions that will be in attendance go to www.wccnet.edu/calendar and click on the event on Oct. 4.

Bake Sale Fundraiser

Need a snack break from studying? Stop by the Bake Sale to aid Hurricane Harvey Victims hosted by the pre-law club on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 1-4 p.m on the first floor of the Student Center next to the B&N student bookstore. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

First Fridays Ypsilanti, WCC Faculty Member Featured

The work of Don Werthmann, digital media arts professional faculty member at WCC, will be on display during First Friday Ypsilanti on Oct. 6 from 6-10 p.m. at Pearl Street Studios at 108 Pearl St. in Ypsilanti. The work, titled “The Quatrain Project” takes a literary concept and applies it to photography to show a series of four photos in the way a quatrain is a series of four line stanzas. First Friday Ypsilanti is a monthly free art and culture walk that showcases local talent and invites the community to discover downtown and have fun.

Therapaws in Bailey Library, Computer Commons

The dogs of Therapaws Michigan will be at the Bailey Library on the second Monday of each month from 12-2 p.m. to greet members of the campus community and afford them some stress relief from their busy schedules. Stop by to pet the dogs and forget about life for a while. The dogs next visit will be Monday, Oct. 9.

