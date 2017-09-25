Security Notes: 9/25/2017

The following incidents were reported to campus security between Sept. 11 – 22, 2017.

Sep. 11

An incident of cyber bullying was reported, which happened on Sept. 10 between 7:58pm-11:17pm.

Sep. 12, Larceny/theft

A student left his backpack in the culinary arts area. Later on when he went back, his backpack wasn’t there. His backpack contained school supplies and books.

Sep 12, Vandalism

Graffiti in the men’s restroom on the third floor of the GM building. The graffiti appeared old.

In a recent safety email, Scott Hilden stressed this simple idea: If you see something, say something! Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or terrorism-related crime. This includes unusual items and situations, and out of the ordinary surveillance and information soliciting.

How to intervene when you witness a hate crime

If it’s safe to do so a bystander, which is someone who is close by and witnesses a crime, may desire to intervene in a hate crime in order distract the perpetrator and minimize the damage. The anti-harassment group Hollaback lays out the four Ds of bystander intervention: direct, distract, delegate and delay.

Direct is approaching the perpetrator and directly telling them to stop.

is approaching the perpetrator and directly telling them to stop. Distract involves approaching the victim, not the perpetrator, and asking the victim a question unrelated to the attack. You could ask them for directions, or mention you recognize them from a class. Most likely they will understand your intent and the perpetrator will stop.

involves approaching the victim, not the perpetrator, and asking the victim a question unrelated to the attack. You could ask them for directions, or mention you recognize them from a class. Most likely they will understand your intent and the perpetrator will stop. Delegate involves asking an authority figure for help like a bus driver, teacher or police officer.

involves asking an authority figure for help like a bus driver, teacher or police officer. Delay involves following up with the victim afterward to ask if they are OK and if they need anything.

Related

Comments

comments