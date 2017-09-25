Local Events: 9/25/2017

Penny Stamps Speaker Series: Keiji Ashizawa

This speaker has designer furniture, architectural space, lighting, and more.

The Michigan Theater | 603 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Thursday, Sept. 28, 5:10–6:30 p.m. | Free

Mark Webster Reading Series

This series is for new writers in a calm setting, bring your friends.

University of Michigan Museum of Art | 525 S State St., Ann Arbor

Friday, Sept. 29, 7–8 p.m. | Free

Family Art Studio: LED / 3D

Registration is required. Create your own project!

University of Michigan Museum of Art | 525 S State St., Ann Arbor

Saturday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. | Free

Pitch Club

This club allows entrepreneurs to learn from experienced entrepreneurs and investors.

SPARK | 330 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m. | Free

Hocus Pocus Showing

Come and watch the movie Hocus Pocus to start off October with a bang!

The Michigan Theater | 603 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Sunday, Oct. 1, 3–4:45 p.m. | $8 for students

First Fridays Ypsilanti Costume Party

It’s pretty simple put on a costume and have fun!

Tap House | 201 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti

Friday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m.–1 a.m | Free

Free Coffee Wednesdays

Free coffee Wednesdays are back! Every Wednesday until the end of the semester.

WCC main campus | Entrepreneurship Center

Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Free

WCC Transfer Fair

WCC Transfer Fair! Check it out if you are thinking about transferring.

Student Center | 2nd floor

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. | Free

Startup Business Research Help

The Entrepreneurship Center is here to help you start up your new business.

Main campus | Entrepreneurship Center

Thursday, Oct. 5, 1–2:30 p.m. | Free

