Local Events: 9/25/2017

Penny Stamps Speaker Series: Keiji Ashizawa
This speaker has designer furniture, architectural space, lighting, and more.
The Michigan Theater | 603 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Thursday, Sept. 28, 5:10–6:30 p.m. | Free
Mark Webster Reading Series
This series is for new writers in a calm setting, bring your friends.
University of Michigan Museum of Art | 525 S State St., Ann Arbor
Friday, Sept. 29, 7–8 p.m. | Free
Family Art Studio: LED / 3D
Registration is required. Create your own project!
University of Michigan Museum of Art | 525 S State St., Ann Arbor
Saturday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. | Free
Pitch Club
This club allows entrepreneurs to learn from experienced entrepreneurs and investors.
SPARK | 330 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m. | Free
Hocus Pocus Showing
Come and watch the movie Hocus Pocus to start off October with a bang!
The Michigan Theater | 603 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Sunday, Oct. 1, 3–4:45 p.m. | $8 for students
First Fridays Ypsilanti Costume Party
It’s pretty simple put on a costume and have fun!
Tap House | 201 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
Friday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m.–1 a.m | Free
Free Coffee Wednesdays
Free coffee Wednesdays are back! Every Wednesday until the end of the semester.
WCC main campus | Entrepreneurship Center
Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Free
WCC Transfer Fair
WCC Transfer Fair! Check it out if you are thinking about transferring.
Student Center | 2nd floor
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. | Free
Startup Business Research Help
The Entrepreneurship Center is here to help you start up your new business.
Main campus | Entrepreneurship Center
Thursday, Oct. 5, 1–2:30 p.m. | Free