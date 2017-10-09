Bravo 52: Searching for talent

By Jeffrey Kenyon

On Oct. 29, Towsley Auditorium will host the Bravo! 52 Art of Performance Gala. The annual event, now in its fourth year, is a showcase for the art and performance talents of the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of WCC in the community at large.

Bravo! 52 was conceived in 2014 by Noonie Anderson, WCC Performing Arts Department Chair and director of the event. “WCC has such an impact on the lives of the people in Ann Arbor and our neighboring communities, and in turn these communities support WCC,” said Anderson. “WCC’s mission is education but the impact of the college is much broader than just education. WCC is truly a big part of the fabric of our community.”

Past editions have included dance, music, improv, poetry, and more. “We try to represent a wide spectrum of performance mediums,” said Anderson.

While students typically form the core of the lineup, the event is open to all, with audiences and performers alike enjoying both the talent on display, as well as the experience of seeing familiar faces outside of their usual roles.

“It’s cool to see the hidden talent on campus,” said Kim Jones, Ph.D., English professor at WCC, and a performer at 2015’s Bravo! Jones initially felt some nerves following a student’s thrilling Michael Jackson tribute, but found the atmosphere “laid back, easy going, encouraging.”

“Having great acts made the difference,” said Jones. “It’s cool, people should go!”

The event begins at 2 p.m. with a student art gallery showcase. Performances start at 3 p.m. Admission is free, though donations are appreciated, with all proceeds benefiting the WCC Performing Arts Program. Performers are selected by invitation or by audition, open to all and available upon request until Oct. 12. For more information, contact the Performing Arts Department at (734) 677-5090.

