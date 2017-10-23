WCC President Rose Bellanca signs Academic Consortium agreement

Washtenaw Community College President Rose Bellanca (right) signs the Academic Consortium agreement at the American Center For Mobility on Monday, Oct. 16 as (from left) Governor Rick Snyder, Oakland University VP David Stone and Wayne County Community College District Provost James Robinson look on. WCC is one of 14 community colleges that have signed onto this agreement. According to a press release from the college, The Academic Consortium agreement “establishes a structure and a process for Michigan colleges and universities to work with the ACM on education, workforce training, outreach programs, collaborative research, and joint funding opportunities among other cooperative activities.”

