News briefs: 10/23/2017

Book Club: Pollinator’s Corridor

All are invited to come envision a world of harmony between humans and native habitats at the Sustainability Literacy Task Force’s Book Club discussion of the graphic novel “Pollinator’s Corridor” on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 3:30 –4:30 p.m. This discussion will be brought to you Dr. Emily Thompson, Ph.D., and WCC Faculty Member. The novel is set in the 1970’s and follows three friends that attempt to restore biodiversity and ecological health in an age of crisis and decline by convincing wild bees and butterflies to plant ‘corridors’ of native flora. The book club will take place at WCC’s writing center in LA 355 and light refreshments will be served.

Food Gatherers Day of Service

Give back to the community on Food Gatherers day of service on Friday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at their warehouse on 1 Carrot Way in Ann Arbor, Mi. Food Gatherers is a food rescue and food bank organization in Ann Arbor that seeks to alleviate hunger and eliminate its causes in the community, according to their website. Students can sign up at www.tinyurl.com/WCCdayofservice. Lunch and transportation are included and spots are limited to 15 students.

Pitalux Halloween Party and Costume Contest

Showcase your best halloween costume at the PitaLux Hookah Lounge Cafe Halloween Party for a chance to win the $150 grand prize on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 p.m.–2 a.m. The party will feature BOOSHI and DJ Brandon and will have $15 hookahs. The party is for ages 18 and up and charges a $10 cover at the door. PitaLux Cafe is located at 2720 Washtenaw Ave. in Ypsilanti.

Bake Sale Hosted by WTMC First Robotics Team

Stop by the WTMC Bake Sale on the first floor of the Student Center on Monday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. to purchase a baked good and help raise money for the WTMC Robotics Team. All proceeds from the bake sale will go toward the WTMC Robotics Team and will help them build a robot. Cash or check only.

