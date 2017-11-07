Chili cook off raises money for WCC’s United Way

Veronica faulkner, a staff member from Unite Way, hands out raffle tickets that were being sold during the Costume Contest and Chili Cook-Off that took place on the student center Oct. 31. The proceeds from the event support the Unite Way. Photo taken by Emily Hubbel
(from left to right) Shana Barker, Danielle Alverson and Veronica Faulkner staff members of the United Way committee handle the raffle tickets that were being sold during the Costume Contest and Chili Cook-Off that too place on the first floor of the student center on Oct. 31. The proceeds from the event went to support the United Way. Photo taken by Emily Hubbel
On Halloween, there was a chili cook-off and costume contest held on the second floor of the student center. Students and staff gathered in their costumes to sample chili and show off their holiday spirit. Money raised by the event went to WCC’s United Way.
