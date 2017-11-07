WCC students embrace national unity movement

By Ala Kaymaram

Project Nur, a national student-led initiative, advocates for inter-ethnic and inter-faith understanding. The WCC Chapter aspires to achieve Projects Nur’s mission here on campus.

Chapter President Ala Hasan, a sophomore at WCC, draws from her personal experience in creating an open environment for students.

“Being an American Muslim can be hard, but Project Nur opens up the doors to communicate with each other to spread peace and love along with knowledge. It brings students together from different backgrounds for one goal: to be united. That makes me feel that we are achieving our mission,” said Hasan.

At WCC’s Project Nur Chapter, each officer brings a unique background and a point view. They all work together toward their common goal of creating an environment where students can share their opinions and beliefs in a safe and welcoming environment.

Chapter Vice President Abigail Elwell, a WTMC student, describes Project Nur as a “community of people who seek peace amongst their differences.”

“I want us to embrace each other in the midst of our similarities and differences. I believe we must come together in an open, honest space to talk about our concerns, curiosities, and connections,” said Elwell.

At Project Nur, students talk about ethnic and religious misunderstandings and try to know each other better.

“Negative stereotypes and misconceptions about certain groups of people usually stem from ignorance,” said Claudia Abbey-Mensah, Director of Communications. “Project Nur seeks to create a community where everyone can share their stories and get clarifications for any misunderstandings they might have.”

WCC Project Nur brings people together, hears their life stories, and fosters a campus community where cultural and religious diversity is embraced — and proudly celebrated.

Their weekly meetings are on Thursdays from 3:30-5 p.m. at LA 150. The meetings are open to students, faculty and staff from all faiths and backgrounds.

