News briefs: 12/4/2017

Apply to Graduate

For those students who are finishing their degrees, it’s time to apply for graduation. A copy of the graduation form can be picked up at the registration desk, or found online at http://webfiles.wccnet.edu/StudentConnection/web/graduation/gradapp.pdf, or picked up at the Student Connection on the second floor of the Student Center. The form needs to be turned in by the end by Dec. 8 if you wish to be awarded a December 2017 certificate or degree.

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in the student center on Dec. 4. One donated pint of blood can save up to three lives. The drive will be held from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Community Room of the Student Center.

Day of Service

Give back to the community and help the environment by volunteering with Natural Area Preservation. Fifteen students are needed for a volunteer project on Dec. 7, from 12:30 – 5 p.m. Transportation and food are included. Reach out to student orgs coordinator Alexandria Judkins at ajudkins@wccnet.edu for more details.

Related

Comments

comments