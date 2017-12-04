This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Andrei Pop

Photo Editor

Richard Spencer has made headlines around the nation, and the globe, relating to his nationalistic -and according to many, racist- speech. When he announced that he wished to come speak at U of M, and that college’s president agreed on the grounds of the college being public and unable to censor any type of speech, many students were moved to action. The #STOPSPENCER Week of Action came to its cumulative moment last Friday afternoon, after a week of teach-ins, walk outs and striking. The protest took place along State Street.

