The following incidents were reported to Campus Security between Nov. 6–Nov. 19.

Nov. 18 , larceny/theft

A person broke the windows of two cars and stole personal items in the Health and Fitness Center parking lot. The case was reported the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department.

Take your valuable items into the Fitness Center and put them in a locker. If that’s not possible for you, at least place them in the trunk.

