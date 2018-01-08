Astronomical Events for 2018

by Suni Jo Roberts

Deputy Editor

Meteor showers

Also known as shooting stars, meteors in the night sky, are brief flashes of light caused by space dust or particles entering the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds. There are two main types of small bodies in the solar system in which these meteors come from: asteroids and comets. Their differences lie in their compositions. Asteroids were formed closer to the sun so primarily contain metal and rock whereas comets were formed beyond the frost line, further away, so contain ice. Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through a comet’s orbit and dust enters our atmosphere. These shows of trailing lights occur around the same time every year because of Earth’s yearly orbit around the sun.

Total lunar eclipse

Unlike the solar eclipse of 2017, the path of totality will be much larger for the total lunar eclipse this year, and will last about an hour. A total lunar eclipse is when the Earth is directly in between the sun and moon, and because the Earth is much bigger than the moon and is the body that casts a shadow on the moon, the geographical area in which to view the reddish moon is much larger than it was for the solar eclipse. The red color comes from the sun’s reflection. Imagine being on the moon and looking at the sun with the Earth in between. You would see a little light on either side, just like on a sunset and sunrise. The total lunar eclipse will be visible just before dawn.

Everyday sightings

Over millenia, gazing up into the night sky has sparked intrigue, adventure and scientific inquiry. There is not much else that has been such a large source of wonder for many people on Earth. It is easy to take the moon and stars for granted when you don’t know much about them, but consider that stars give us the opportunity to look back into the past, being that the light we see from stars is light that was emitted as a product of nuclear fusion many millions of years ago. If the scientific jargon is overwhelming, gaze anyway without the periodic table in mind, and take a note from Vincent Van Gogh who said, “looking at the stars always makes me dream.”

The brightest planets in the sky

Brighter than any star, Jupiter and Venus are the two brightest planets we see in the sky. On May, 9 Jupiter will be the closest to Earth and can be seen rising in the east with the sunset and setting in the west with the sunrise.

Astronomical calendar

Jan. 31 Total lunar eclipse

Feb. 15 Partial solar eclipse

March 20 Vernal equinox

April 22-23 Lyrids meteor shower

May 6-7 Eta Aquarids meteor shower

May 9 Jupiter will be at its closest approach to Earth

June 21 Summer solstice

July 28-29 Delta aquarids meteor shower

Aug. 11 Partial solar eclipse visible to most part of the world but most visible in Europe & Asia

Aug. 12-13 Perseids meteor shower

Oct. 8 Draconids meteor shower

Oct. 21-22 Orionids meteor shower

Nov. 5-6 Taurids meteor shower

Nov. 17-18 Leonids

Dec. 13-14 Geminids meteor shower

Dec. 21 Winter solstice

Dec. 21-22 Ursids meteor shower

Lyrids meteor shower Earth is passing through Thatcher’s Comet

Eta Aquarids meteor shower Earth is passing through Halley’s Comet

Perseids meteor shower Earth is passing through Swift-Tuttle’s Comet

Orionids meteor shower Earth is passing through Halley’s Comet

Taurids meteor shower Earth is passing through Encke’s Comet

Leonids meteor shower Earth is passing through Tempel-Tuttle’s Comet

Germinids meteor shower Earth is passing through Phaeton’s Comet

Ursids meteor shower Earth is passing through Tuttle’s Comet

Related

Comments

comments