A new twist on the classic Christmas story by E.T.A. Hoffman, WCC’s “Neo Nutcracker” incorporates all styles of dance including hip hop, tap, swing and ballet. The show took place this past semester, on the weekend of Dec. 16 in the Towsley Auditorium at WCC, and included local studio dancers and WCC alumni. The dancers brought modern dance techniques to the campus audience to re-imagine a Christmas classic.

