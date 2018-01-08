Featured Teacher: Kathleen Ericson

by Michael Mischler

Contributor

Q: Why did you choose to work at WCC instead of a larger college or university?

A: Because I was only 21, the youngest person on staff, and I was offered this amazing part-time job when I was very young and figured it would be the chance of my life.

Q: What is the most satisfying part of your job?

A: Watching students do really well, develop their personalities, and really have focus.

Q: What is the proudest moment of your career?

A: A lot of people will say getting awards (and I have won awards), but the thing that makes me most proud is seeing students have a plan for where they’re going after that, a plan for the future.

Q: What do you like to do the most in your spare time?

A: I’m a portrait artist, so I paint.

Q: What is your favorite thing to listen to and why?

A: That’s like asking me what my favorite book is. I pretty much like everything. What I really like is a mix of music.

Q: What is your favorite food and why?

A: Salmon with sweet potatoes and spinach. It’s good for me.

Q: What advice would you give to new WCC students?

A: Work to be focused and disciplined so that you get the most of everything that is taught to you.

Q: If you could go anywhere in the world for free, where and why?

A: Right now, I’d like to go to France to see the paintings in the Louvre and the Musée d’Orsay. I’ve been before, but now that I’m painting I’d like to go back.

Q: What is the motivation that gets you out of bed in the morning?

A: Get up because there’s so many things you look forward to doing. I love to play the piano, teach, and paint. I can’t wait to do something.

Q: What is the thing you most look forward to in life?

A: Living a very long time and being in good health. There’s so many things I still want to do.

