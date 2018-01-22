Ann Arbor events week of 01/22/2018

Ann Arbor film festival tour

Pre-screening of recent independent and experimental short films for this year’s Ann Arbor Film Festival

Ann Arbor District Library | 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor

Thursday, Jan. 25, 7–9 p.m. | Free

Penny Stamps series: Ebony G. Patterson

Jamaican artist Ebony G. Patterson explores the use of feminine gendered adornment in the construct of urban masculinity, within the dancehall community and in popular culture.

Michigan Theater | 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Thursday, Feb. 1, 5:10–7:00 p.m. | Free

Winterfest 2018: Saline Main street

Day long festival of winter activities for all ages and families.

Saline Main Street | 131B E Michigan Ave., Saline

Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. | Free

Miss Necto 2018 : pro/am drag queen pageant

A night of enchantment whose theme is Twisted Fairy Tales at the 4th annual Miss Necto Professional/ Amateur Drag Queen Pageant.

Necto Nightclub | 516 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Sunday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) | $10/15

Washtenaw reads book discussion: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

Community-wide book discussion with Ann Arbor District Library staff for the 2018 Washtenaw Reads.

Ann Arbor District Library | 343 S. Fifth Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 7-8 p.m. | Free

Funky frosty friday: ice skate to reggae music

All invited to skate to reggae music.

Buhr Park Ice Rink | 2751 Packard, Ann Arbor | Skate rentals available ($3)

Friday, Feb. 2, 7:15–8:45 p.m. | $6

Free income tax filing assistance

The United Way and H&R Block have partnered to offer free state and federal income tax filing assistance through a program called MyFreeTaxes.

WCC OE146 | Tuesday, Jan. 30, 12–4 p.m.| Free

The Journey: Why I Bike?

Talk with biking speakers as they share their stories of the ride.

Sustaining the ride is all part of the journey.

WCC Bailey Library GM100 | Library Active Learning Zone

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Motorcycle lightning round! speakers panel

A chance to learn about motorcycles, favorite trips and travels, the poetry of the journey, and the story of veterans. Come with questions and leave with new ideas!

WCC Bailey Library GM100 | Library Active Learning Zone

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

