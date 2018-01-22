Popularity increases for Wolfpack

by Charlotte Young Bowens

Staff Writer

WCC’s sports clubs have grown in popularity with nearly 200 active student athletes this academic year, as reported by the WCC club sports office. Recruitment efforts continued in January and February. New students are welcome to try out for one of the eight teams.

Wolfpack teams include Men’s Baseball, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Women’s Competitive Dance, Men’s Ice Hockey, Coed Cross Country, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Women’s Softball and Men’s and Women’s Volleyball.

Any WCC student can participate, the only requirement for most sports is enrollment in at least 3 credit hours. Men’s Hockey requires a minimum of 9 credit hours and no less than 6 credit hours for Men’s Basketball.

“We have a solid roster with lots more committed athletes, returning athletes, which translates into more school retention,” Matt Lucas shared last week.

Wolfpack is a member of Division III, the largest NCAA division in both the number of students, with athletes estimated at over 180,000 and with more than 450 collegiate institutions.

“Academics are the primary focus for Division III student-athletes. The division minimizes the conflicts between athletics and academics and helps student-athletes progress toward graduation through shorter practice and playing seasons and regional competition that reduces time away from academic studies,” reports the NCAA Division III website.

There are no athletic scholarships or adoring fans for club sports teams. Student-athletes learn a wealth of real-life lessons that they might not learn anywhere else.

“Student athletes tend to stay on track with their education due to the structure,” said Lucas. “Their day is set with class, practice, study and work.”

For student-athletes continuing their education beyond WCC, recruiters from Division I & II schools attend club sporting events looking to add to their teams.

Competitive sports are a part of getting a well-rounded education and can enhance the collegiate experience. Club sports engages students in some healthy fun and good old-fashioned friendly competition.

Some clubs are still accepting tryouts. If interested please contact Matt Lucas at (734) 973-3720.

