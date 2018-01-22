This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Around 1500 people attended the world premiere of the documentary film “Me, the ‘Other’” at the Michigan Theater on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 15. The director, producers, cast and crew attended the event, and gave a Q&A.

The film began as an idea between the producers and director only eight months ago as a way to use storytelling to bridge gaps between diverse backgrounds and raise awareness on the obstacles prejudice presents in peoples’ lives. The cast consisted of 12 university students, attending WCC, the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University.

