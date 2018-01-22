Michigan’s fastest growing jobs

by Charlotte Young Bowens

Staff Writer

“Michigan is bursting at the seams with diverse career opportunities,” said Gov. Rick Snyder in his State of the State address. A top priority for the governor is to improve job opportunities for Michiganders.

Among Michigan’s “Hot 50: tomorrow’s high- demand, high-wage careers,” nearly 20 percent of the occupations require an associate degree or vocational/apprentice certification.

The vast majority of the highest-paying associate degrees, and those with the highest projected growth rates, fall into three categories: healthcare, engineering and other areas of technology.

Healthcare and technology jobs are experiencing an above-average expansion in employment opportunities and this is expected to continue, according to economic trend based on projections by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“With more than 100,000 open jobs in the state, Michigan residents have tremendous opportunities for good careers—and many options to get the skills they need for those jobs,” said a spokesperson for the office of the governor.

A recent Michigan Labor Market report indicates that 224,000 people are without jobs, according to Michigan Labor Market’s recent report. At the same time, Michigan’s unemployment rate is 4.6 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With more than enough vacant positions, why are Michiganders still unemployed?

“Lack of awareness is partially to blame for the talent gap,” said Roger Curtis, Director of Michigan’s Department of Talent and Economic Development.

The state’s Career Pathways Alliance project aims to educate, empower and then employ skilled labor in alignment with job needs.

Community colleges play a pivotal role in training the next generations of workers. Opportunities abound for those that select high-paying, in-demanding careers requiring an associate degree or vocational certification.

