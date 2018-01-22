News briefs: 01/22/2018

WCC club sports tryouts continue

Men’s and Women’s volleyball tryouts will take place on Monday, Jan. 22, from 9:30–11:00 p.m. at 815 Woodland Dr., Saline, Mi. All students must complete a Winter 2018 waiver prior to trying out. The form can be found at https://orgsync.com/108999/forms/295048

Register your student organization or club

Register or re-register your student organization for the winter 2018 semester by Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 by completing and submitting the club registration form found at https://orgsync.com/108998/forms/140693. New student clubs or organizations must have four currently enrolled WCC students in their club. These students must be enrolled in a 3-credit class or higher and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher. All proposed student clubs must have at least 1 full-time staff member or full- or part-time faculty member as their faculty adviser.

UM’s undergraduate research opportunity program

offered to wcc students

The deadline to apply for the University of Michigan’s Community College Summer Research Fellowship Program or CCSFP is Feb. 9 at 5:00 p.m. for an early decision or Feb. 16 at 5:00 p.m. for the final deadline. The research opportunity program offers a 10-week summer research fellowship for community college students who plan to transfer to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Students are able to research within a range of fields, including health sciences, social sciences, arts and humanities, physical science, engineering, and natural and environmental sciences. See the link below for information on the Michigan Community College Summer Research Fellowship 2018 and the application guidelines at http://www.lsa.umich.edu/urop/students/summerprograms/communitycollegesummerresearchfellowship. Contact Matthew Rutkowski by email or at 734-615-9000 with questions or to request additional information.

Voters not politicians collecting signatures

The group Voters Not Politicians is collecting signatures in order to put a proposal on the November 2018 ballot to end gerrymandering in Michigan. They will have a table set up on the first floor of the student center on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

‘Mitten Matchup’ blood drive

The “Mitten Matchup” blood drive is in full swing and collecting blood at various sites across the University of Michigan campus through Feb. 28. This blood drive is a partnership between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, which collects blood for patients during the critical winter months. Everyone who gives blood will receive a coupon for Bruegger’s Bagels in Ann Arbor and a commemorative “Mitten Matchup” T-shirt, while supplies last. To find a site where you can donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “goblue” or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

