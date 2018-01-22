Security notes: 01/22/2018

The following incidents were reported to campus security between Dec. 19–jan. 5
Jan. 12
Larceny Theft
Student Center
Student reported to campus safety about the theft of personal belongings.
Jan. 14
Leaving the scene of a property damage
Lot 7
A driver who was exiting the parking structure hit a parked car.
Jan. 16
Gross Indecency
Health and Fitness Center
Patron reported nude man walking around in public area.
Jan. 14
Leaving the scene of a property damage
Parking Structure first floor
Damage reported to car parked in structure.