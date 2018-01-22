Security notes: 01/22/2018

The following incidents were reported to campus security between Dec. 19–jan. 5

Jan. 12

Larceny Theft

Student Center

Student reported to campus safety about the theft of personal belongings.

Jan. 14

Leaving the scene of a property damage

Lot 7

A driver who was exiting the parking structure hit a parked car.

Jan. 16

Gross Indecency

Health and Fitness Center

Patron reported nude man walking around in public area.

Jan. 14

Leaving the scene of a property damage

Parking Structure first floor

Damage reported to car parked in structure.

