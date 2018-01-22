Classifieds: 01/22/2018

Career Services ML 104

C/C++ Developer – Quantum Signal, LLC.

As a C/C++ Programmer, you will be responsible for developing/maintaining custom applications. You must be comfortable developing new products from the concept phase onward, as well as taking complex and challenging existing systems and quickly developing expertise in maintaining and enhancing them.

Ap / AR Clerk – Manpower, Inc. of SE Michigan.

These are generally full-time, potential temp-to-hire openings on day shift paying $12-18/hr (depending on experience). The ideal candidate will have general accounts payable and accounts receivable experience with a focus on reconciliation of purchase reports and invoice processing.

Business Development Intern/Assistant to CEO – CSP – MEP Services.

Seeking a creative, detailed, part time business development intern. This intern will report to the CEO and assist with project based work, basic office administration duties, and whatever comes up! We are looking for someone that is on the go, able to juggle several projects at a time and very technology savvy. This is a great chance to get in with a growing company and learn where this business opportunity can take you! $12.00 per hour/ 10-20 hours per week.

NextGen Organizing Fellowship – NextGen America.

NextGen Rising is seeking passionate and hardworking individuals to embark on a 10-week fellowship program, starting in January that teaches young change makers the art and science of community organizing and civic engagement. Students on community colleges, women’s colleges, and Historically Black Colleges + Universities are encouraged to apply.

Social Media Intern – New Tech Network.

Interns will work closely with the Digital Marketing Manager (Reming Robitaille) to develop and execute projects that will advance the work of NTN. This enables interns to broaden their professional skills, while supporting the mission of NTN to create a nation proud of its public schools. Assigned projects are based on the intern’s qualifications and interests as well as the needs of NTN. Note: This is a remote-based position with regular virtual check-in meetings.

Registered Dental Assistant – My Community Dental Centers.

Expanded Functions Registered Dental Assistant.

Web Developer – A V Systems, Inc.

The ideal candidate has a strong background in software development and programming. The optimal candidate is a hard-working individual who has a creative but analytical mindset. He or she should be self-motivated and self-supervised, as telecommuting is encouraged for at least part of the work week.

Conservation Worker III-GIVE365 – City of Ann Arbor.

Coordinate, organize, prioritize and track daily activities and field work of GIVE Crew. Coordinate hiring, training, and evaluation of Crew workers. Ensure that accurate records and maps are kept of all restoration work. Track and maintain tools and equipment and order new materials as needed. Write monthly reports on all work activities.

Kids Activities Team Member – Life Time Fitness – Canton.

You’ll play an important role in providing a fun, entertaining, engaging educational and safe environment for our Life Time Junior Members. You’ll assist with organizing kids programming, activities, and games for children between the ages of three months and 11 years

Decode Detroit Escape Adventure Team Member – Decode Detroit Escape Adventure.

We welcome any applicants from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from engineering to the arts. Initial work will focus on greeting customers and introducing them to the Decode Detroit immersive entertainment experience. With training, team mates are promoted to running the adventures and to contributing to the expansion of our venue. Hours are flexible, and pay begins at $10/hour with increases to $11/hour after 20 hours of training.

