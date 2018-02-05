Local events for the week of 02/05/2018

The Trojan Women
The play tells the story of the widows of Trojan soldiers who had to endure captivity and sexual violence at the hands of conquering Greeks.
EMU’s Sponberg Theatre | 124 Quirk Hall, Ypsilanti
Feb. 2–11, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays | $12/students
Chinese Lunar New Year festival
Join Frances Kai-Hwa Wang to learn about New Year traditions and performance by the Ann Arbor Chinese Center’s Yo-Yo Troupe
Ypsilanti District Library | 5577 Whittaker Road
Saturday, Feb. 10, 2–3 p.m. | Free
Nerd nite Ann Arbor
Short presentation in a fun atmosphere where you just might learn something awesome.
LIVE nightclub | 102 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor
Thursday, Feb. 15, 7–9:30 p.m. | Free
Moth storyslam
Monthly theme is transit! Present 5-minute story about planes, trains and automobiles.
Zingerman’s Greyline | 100 N. Ashley St., Ann Arbor
Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) $10
Broadcast bootcamp
Learn basics of radio broadcasting including news, feature writing, reporting, interviewing skills, show preparation, audio/microphone techniques, and social media integration.
Ann Arbor District Library Downtown Conference Room A | 343 S Fifth Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 17, 2–3 p.m. | Free
Talib Kweli
World-renowned hip-hop artist brings his Radio Silence Tour to Ann Arbor.
The Blind Pig | 208 S First St., Ann Arbor
Sunday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m. | $28
Talent show auditions
If you can sing, dance, twirl a baton or otherwise wow an audience, join in on our annual Talent Show! Prizes are awarded to the top-scoring three acts!
WCC Towsley Auditorium in the Morris Lawrence Building
Thursday, Feb. 8, 3–7 p.m.
WCC comic book club:
Who’s your superhero? Club Officer Matt Smith will talk about the Black Panther. Sketch the next superhero and enter a drawing to win a graphic novel!
WCC Bailey Library Active Learning Zone
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 12–1 p.m.
Charles Wright Museum of African-American history
Sojourn with us on an experience you’ll never forget.
WCC Student Center Building 2nd Floor meet at 8:30 a.m. to load bus.
Friday, Feb. 16, 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. | $5 (pay at the cashier’s office) Cost includes admission, motor-coach transportation and lunch!