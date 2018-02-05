Local events for the week of 02/05/2018

The Trojan Women

The play tells the story of the widows of Trojan soldiers who had to endure captivity and sexual violence at the hands of conquering Greeks.

EMU’s Sponberg Theatre | 124 Quirk Hall, Ypsilanti

Feb. 2–11, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays | $12/students

Chinese Lunar New Year festival

Join Frances Kai-Hwa Wang to learn about New Year traditions and performance by the Ann Arbor Chinese Center’s Yo-Yo Troupe

Ypsilanti District Library | 5577 Whittaker Road

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2–3 p.m. | Free

Nerd nite Ann Arbor

Short presentation in a fun atmosphere where you just might learn something awesome.

LIVE nightclub | 102 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor

Thursday, Feb. 15, 7–9:30 p.m. | Free

Moth storyslam

Monthly theme is transit! Present 5-minute story about planes, trains and automobiles.

Zingerman’s Greyline | 100 N. Ashley St., Ann Arbor

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) $10

Broadcast bootcamp

Learn basics of radio broadcasting including news, feature writing, reporting, interviewing skills, show preparation, audio/microphone techniques, and social media integration.

Ann Arbor District Library Downtown Conference Room A | 343 S Fifth Ave.

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2–3 p.m. | Free

Talib Kweli

World-renowned hip-hop artist brings his Radio Silence Tour to Ann Arbor.

The Blind Pig | 208 S First St., Ann Arbor

Sunday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m. | $28

Talent show auditions

If you can sing, dance, twirl a baton or otherwise wow an audience, join in on our annual Talent Show! Prizes are awarded to the top-scoring three acts!

WCC Towsley Auditorium in the Morris Lawrence Building

Thursday, Feb. 8, 3–7 p.m.

WCC comic book club:

Who’s your superhero? Club Officer Matt Smith will talk about the Black Panther. Sketch the next superhero and enter a drawing to win a graphic novel!

WCC Bailey Library Active Learning Zone

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 12–1 p.m.

Charles Wright Museum of African-American history

Sojourn with us on an experience you’ll never forget.

WCC Student Center Building 2nd Floor meet at 8:30 a.m. to load bus.

Friday, Feb. 16, 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. | $5 (pay at the cashier’s office) Cost includes admission, motor-coach transportation and lunch!

