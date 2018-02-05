Security notes: 02/05/2018

The following incidents were reported to campus security between Jan. 19 – Feb. 2

January 25th: Larceny

Occupational educational building

Incident occurred between 11/6/2017 12:00 a.m. – 11/29/2017 12:00 a.m.

Diagnostic meters from the HVAC department were recovered from a local pawn shop. A suspect has been identified as a WCC student by the sheriff’s department who is investigating the crime.

January 30th: Larceny/theft

Lot 4

Incident occurred on Jan. 29 between 1:15 – 8:30p

Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and took approximately $10 in spare change from a cargo box that was inside the vehicle. Nothing else was reported as missing and there was no damage to the car.

January 30th: Larceny/theft: theft from motor vehicle

Lot 3

Incident occured on Jan. 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

A vehicle owner found her wallet and credit card pouch missing from her purse which was in the trunk of her locked vehicle. There was no evidence of a break-in.

