News briefs: 02/05/2018

WCC club sports tryouts continue

Men and Women’s club soccer teams are holding tryouts in the coming weeks. Men’s soccer tryouts will be held at High Velocity in Canton on Monday, Feb. 12 from 3:00-4:30 p.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. Women’s soccer tryouts will be held at Swish Zone on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Thursday, Feb. 15 from 4:30-6:00 p.m.

WCC college transfer fair

WCC students interested in transferring can speak to representatives from approximately 50 different college and university programs on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the second floor of the student center.

A transfer information session with WCC counselors and advisers will follow the fair from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. in LA 252 to answer students questions on the transfer process. Students will learn how make sure their credits transfer, general advice and tips, and the opportunity to talk to an admissions representative. Snacks will be provided.

Clarifications

In “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” (Jan. 22 issue) A reference was made to the devastation that befell New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana. The reference offered context for a poem that was reviewed, but was not intended to suggest that the hurricane that caused the storm surge, rather than the poorly maintained levees, was solely responsible for the flooding and loss of life.

