The following incidents were reported to campus security between Feb. 2–16

Threats:

Feb. 6 in the Liberal Arts and Sciences Building a student threatened another student with violence while in class together.

Feb. 14 on the second floor of the Technical and Industrial Building two students got into a verbal altercation while working on a class project together.

Assault and Battery & Sexual Harassment:

Feb. 6 in the Liberal Arts and Sciences Building a student was talking to an acquaintance about no longer wanting to be in a relationship. As the student was walking into class the other student attempted to kiss her and she pushed the student away. A sexual harassment complaint was filed as part of this incident when the student later received unwanted sexually suggestive messages.

Larceny/Threat:

Feb. 5 on the first floor of the Technical and Industrial Building a student reported her wallet had disappeared after she left it on a table in the lounge. Videotape footage revealed the student took her wallet with her when she left.

Leaving the scene of an accident:

Feb. 5 in Lot 3 a student reported that he found damage on his car, he believes it occurred between Jan. 29 – Feb. 2.

