Health Department Adds Hours for Hepatitis A Vaccination

The Washtenaw County Health Department is offering walk-in hours for the hepatitis A vaccine every second and fourth Mondays of the month from 6–8 p.m. through April. The health department is at 555 Towner St., in Ypsilanti. People getting the vaccine are instructed to bring their Medicaid or insurance card, if applicable. Appointments during normal business hours remain available by calling 734-544-6700.

Musicians share stories of professional success

Musicians from varying fields speak on their entrepreneurial paths toward success in the music industry at the Entrepreneurship Center’s “The Business of Music Boot Camp” March 9. The event runs 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. in the Morris Lawrence Building.

The event is free to WCC students, faculty and staff and $25 for others. Call the Entrepreneurship Center at 734-249-5880 or email entrepreneurship@wccnet.edu to get a free registration code.

More at information at ec.wccnet.edu.

Employers with openings coming to Career Fair

WCC’s Spring Career Fair is March 6, from 3-5 p.m. in the Morris Lawrence Building. Hosted by the career services department, more than 70 employers, many looking to immediately fill job openings, are expected to attend. Pre-registration is requested, but not required. All pre-registered job seekers can enter the career fair at 2:30 p.m.

