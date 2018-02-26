VoiceBox: 02/26/2018

The academy awards are coming up on March 4. Do you watch any award shows, and do they affect your media consumption?

by Danny Villalobos

Contributor

No, it does not. I don’t trust movie critics. That’s all I got for ya!

Mitchell Achino, mechanical engineering

I haven’t watched a lot of award shows, but I guess when you hear about them, it shows how other people take in media and who they think is the best.

Tatiana Cole, surgical technology

To some extent; I really don’t entirely base what I watch based off of award shows. I think there are a lot of great movies that go unrecognized by the Oscars and what not — so does it affect it? Yeah, of course it does, but not entirely.

Andrew Ross, networking

Well, I believe that award shows aren’t a representation of someone’s talent in that field; I don’t actually believe that it’s based on talent and quality. I believe it’s based more of what people want to hear rather than what’s actually true.

Shay Ross, WTMC student, nursing

I don’t usually watch a whole lot of award shows; but when I do see them, I’ll see a movie that I didn’t really know, that got an award. I’ll try to check it out, but it doesn’t really change my media outlook.

Christian Giess, engineering

I do n’t usually watch award shows and honestly, they don’t have an affect on me. Just because somebody gets an award for something, doesn’t mean I’ll listen to it more or listen to it less, because to

me it doesn’t matter; if I like something, I’m gonna like it, whether somebody likes it or not. It doesn’t really matter what everybody else thinks. What everybody else thinks isn’t what I think.

Makayla Mclaughlin, entrepreneurship

