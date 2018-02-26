Career Services ML 104

(734) 677-5155

careers@wccnet.edu

www.wccnet.edu/careerconnection/

Below is a sample of recent employment want ads which have been posted with WCC Career Services. Students are invited to apply on the Career Connection job portal. For optimal application results, schedule an appointment today with a career advisor.

Administrative Assistant II – City of Ann Arbor

Coordinating the customer service aspect at the Wheeler Center and Materials Recovery Facility. Developing customer relationships by listening and understanding the customer anticipating and providing solutions to customer needs, and giving high priority to customer inquiries and satisfaction.

Accountant (Part-Time) – Akervall Technologies Inc – Saline – Amy Cell Talent

Experience in basic bookkeeping and office tasks. Associates degree or higher. Strong written and verbal communication skills. Professional disposition. Self-motivated problem-solver. Flexibility to adapt to organizational change and growth. Experience with Excel and Word.

Account Manager Full-Time Intership – DocNetwork

Assist the Account Management team in setup and implementation of accounts. Provide customer service and technical support through direct interaction with end users through Zendesk ticketing system and helpline. Prepare web-based forms by compiling and sorting information. Prepare spreadsheets for data imports.

After School Enrichment Aide – The Leona Group

Provide after school care to students. Keep attendance, record/monitor pick up times, deliver snacks, etc.

Dental Assistant – General Practice – Great Expressions Dental Centers

Greet patients and walk them to the exam room. Sterilize and disinfect instruments and equipment. Prepare the instruments and materials required to treat each patient. Obtain patients’ dental records.

Designer – Insulspan

Prepare drawings conforming to all standards appropriate for each phase. Communicate changes to the design schedule and scope of work. Supply and complete all forms of communications. Meet or call customers to gain an understanding of the information required. Document the project process.

Hiring All Hourly Positions – Landry’s

Now seeking experienced: bussers, host/hostesses, servers, dishwashers, line cooks, prep cooks, etc. We offer competitive pay, excellent health benefits, paid vacation and super employee discounts!

Help Desk Technician – Camis USA

Resolve complex software inquiries from clients, call center agents, and park staff over the phone. Resolve technical problems with Local Area Networks (LAN), Wide Area Networks (WAN), and other systems. Documenting and tracking support activity and clearly communicate technical solutions in a user-friendly, professional manner.

Engineering Intern – DADCO

Highly motivated individual that is able to meet deadlines and manage multiple projects in a dynamic work environment. The candidate must also be proficient in 3D modeling and 2D detailing in order to fulfil the job demands including preparing detail and assembly drawings using CAD programs.

Network Specialist – Camis USA

Using our monitoring software to identify, troubleshoot, and escalate networking issues. Liaising with other teams to facilitate solutions and minimize client downtime. Documenting support activity and communicating instructions in a user-friendly, professional manner.

Nutty Scientists Instructor – Nutty Scientists

If you have experience working with children, love science (no formal science training required), enjoy entertaining and educating kids, and aren’t afraid to get a little “nutty”, you now have a chance to work in an exciting and fulfilling environment! Have fun while making children laugh, play, go nutty and learn!

Outreach Assistant – Natural Area Preservation (NAP)

Coordinate independent volunteers (Park Stewards, Community Service, Eagle Scouts, etc.). Actively recruit, train, and direct volunteers. Respond to emails in a timely and professional manner. Conduct volunteer stewardship workdays, etc.

Ranger – Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation

This position involves performing janitorial maintenance on park buildings and grounds, sells vehicle admission permits and equipment rentals, operates a point of sale system, makes change, and keeps records. Patrols park facilities and enforces park rules.

Virtual Reality Operator – Dreamgate VR

We’re looking for people that love both tech and customer service to join us in running our first location. This entails getting customers set up in the VR headset and backpack, explaining how to play the games, operating a cash register, and occasional technology troubleshooting.

Related

Comments

comments