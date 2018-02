This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mardi Gras, the largest annual event for the WCC foundation, raised $100,000 this year, according to Rosanne Bailey, corporate relations and special events manager. Over 200 guests braved snowy conditions to make it to the event on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Morris Lawrence Building. The foundation provides scholarships to tens of thousands of WCC students and assists with tuition, books, child care, bus token, food, emergency funds and more.

