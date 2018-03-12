MenuMenu

  Ann Arbor area events for the week of 03/12/2018

knittingKnitting night at cultivate

All ages and levels are welcome. Go and knit, drink some coffee, have beer (if you are of drinking age) and have some good quiet fun.

Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N River St., Ypsilanti
Monday, March 26, 6–11 p.m. | Free

 

 

Japanese language meetup

Join this wonderful conversation group. All levels are welcome to this meetup.

Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N River St., Ypsilanti
Saturday, March 31, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. | Free

 

Wood talk woodworking meetup

Wood Talk is currently working on a step-by-step cabinet build project. They will be meeting off site. Come share what you know and learn from others.

Great Lakes Design Workshop | 301 N Park St., Ypsilanti
Monday, March 26, 6:30–8 p.m. | Free

 

Starting your own business

Learn about personality traits of entrepreneurs, marketing plans, legal, accounting, and risk considerations, product development, business plans and financing options.

SPARK East | 215 W Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
Friday, March 16, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. | Free for students

 

Free weekly tutoring at cultivatemath

Free math and physics tutoring for students of all levels (elementary-grad school). No need to register to attend.

Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N River St., Ypsilanti
Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. | Free

 

 

Free college day, spring 2018

It’s back. WCC opens its doors to the community for its bi-annual Free College Day.

Washtenaw Community College | 4800 E Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor
Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. | Free

 

Women’s history month

This year’s topic is: The 360 Degree Leader, Developing Your Influence From Anywhere In The Organization. Lunch will be served. RSVP required.

Main Campus | Morris Lawrence building, Rooms 103/121
Tuesday, March 20, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. | Free for students

 

Active threat training

ALICE is the leading training solution that increases an organization’s and individual’s odds of survival during a violent intruder event. RSVP: wccnet.edu/safetyRSVP

Main Campus | Liberal Arts and Sciences building, Room 238
Wednesday, March 21, 1–3 p.m. | Free

 

art businessThe business of being an artist

This workshop explores the basics of starting and running an online Etsy shop, including pricing, basic accounting, product photography, marketing, and best practices.

Great Lakes Regional Training Center | Room 202
Wednesday, March 21, 6–8 p.m. | Free

