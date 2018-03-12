Ann Arbor area events for the week of 03/12/2018

Knitting night at cultivate
All ages and levels are welcome. Go and knit, drink some coffee, have beer (if you are of drinking age) and have some good quiet fun.
Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N River St., Ypsilanti
Monday, March 26, 6–11 p.m. | Free
Japanese language meetup
Join this wonderful conversation group. All levels are welcome to this meetup.
Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N River St., Ypsilanti
Saturday, March 31, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. | Free
Wood talk woodworking meetup
Wood Talk is currently working on a step-by-step cabinet build project. They will be meeting off site. Come share what you know and learn from others.
Great Lakes Design Workshop | 301 N Park St., Ypsilanti
Monday, March 26, 6:30–8 p.m. | Free
Starting your own business
Learn about personality traits of entrepreneurs, marketing plans, legal, accounting, and risk considerations, product development, business plans and financing options.
SPARK East | 215 W Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
Friday, March 16, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. | Free for students
Free weekly tutoring at cultivate
Free math and physics tutoring for students of all levels (elementary-grad school). No need to register to attend.
Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse | 307 N River St., Ypsilanti
Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. | Free
Free college day, spring 2018
It’s back. WCC opens its doors to the community for its bi-annual Free College Day.
Washtenaw Community College | 4800 E Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor
Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. | Free
Women’s history month
This year’s topic is: The 360 Degree Leader, Developing Your Influence From Anywhere In The Organization. Lunch will be served. RSVP required.
Main Campus | Morris Lawrence building, Rooms 103/121
Tuesday, March 20, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. | Free for students
Active threat training
ALICE is the leading training solution that increases an organization’s and individual’s odds of survival during a violent intruder event. RSVP: wccnet.edu/safetyRSVP
Main Campus | Liberal Arts and Sciences building, Room 238
Wednesday, March 21, 1–3 p.m. | Free
The business of being an artist
This workshop explores the basics of starting and running an online Etsy shop, including pricing, basic accounting, product photography, marketing, and best practices.
Great Lakes Regional Training Center | Room 202
Wednesday, March 21, 6–8 p.m. | Free