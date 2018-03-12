Classifieds: 03/12/2018

Career Services ML 104

(734) 677-5155

careers@wccnet.edu

www.wccnet.edu/careerconnection/

Below is a sample of recent employment want ads which have been posted with WCC Career Services. Students are invited to read these ads and to contact Career Services to find out how to apply for the openings. More information about these positions can be accessed at WCC’s Career Connection website ( www.wccnet.edu/careerconnection ) and are for students and alumni of WCC only.

Fitness Trainer

To perform all aspects of the Fitness Trainer job responsibilities according to Company policies, procedures and standards. To assist, lead or facilitate a specific program or activity related to fitness for a group or individual instruction. Ensure information is provided on proper procedures, techniques, and principles on safety, risk management and liability and Company policy. To help and interact with Planet Fitness members to help them achieve their personal fitness goals through Design sessions, Body Parts sessions, 30 minute circuit instructional meetings, cardio equipment instructional meetings, etc. May assist in ensuring facilities, equipment, and materials for Planet Fitness programs are maintained and in good working order. Follows all Company standards, ensuring that the work shift contributes to the financial best interests of the Club. All areas described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Print Graphic Designer

Our company is looking for an additional graphic designer to help grow our expanding team! We create a wide variety of customized print products for many well-known brands as well as thousands of smaller companies and institutions. Requirements: Proficiency in Adobe Illustrator; Sound knowledge of computer skills​ (Windows, working with directories, files and folders etc.). Good with organization and time management. Ability to plan ahead and meet established deadlines. Experience in Photoshop and other Adobe suite programs helpful. Experience in printing industry is a bonus but not required.

Administrative Assistant

Admin with strong computer skills. Managing Google calendar, making travel arrangements, Working with Microsoft Excel and PhotoShop for their monthly newsletter. Supports executive management. Responsibilities may include making travel and meeting arrangements, screening calls, composing letters and reports, preparing presentations and financial data. Has advanced computer skills including word processing, spreadsheet, presentation and database software; and may train others. Has the ability to perform Internet research. Work is generally of highly confidential nature. Possesses strong interpersonal skills, leadership, and negotiation, analytical and problem-solving skills. Typing, Grammar, and Spelling-Business, MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, 3+ Yrs experience

Automotive Mechanic Entry-Level Mechanic/Intern

1 year of mechanic experience REQUIRED (professional/schooling/military). NOTE: Tools/rolling tool box are NOT required. Other Qualifications: Minimum one-year automotive technician/mechanic experience or equivalent military experience, High school diploma or equivalent, Well rounded mechanical experience, Must have good organizational skills, Must have good attention to detail

Hospice Aide, Arbor Residence

The hospice aide is a paraprofessional member of the interdisciplinary group who works under the supervision of a registered nurse and performs various services for a patient as necessary to meet the patient’s personal needs and to promote comfort. The hospice aide is responsible for observing the patient, reporting these observations and documenting observations and care performed. The hospice aide will be assigned in a manner that promotes quality, continuity and safety of a patient’s care. Performing personal care needs after given a patient’s assignment and attending to his/her requests promptly. If unable to perform a certain task, report to the Case Manager immediately.

Welder or Fabricator

Must have at least 2 years of fabrication experience and a minimum of 1 year of TIG and MIG welding experience. Must have the skills to effectively read blue prints and make parts from that print. It is preferable that you have at least 1 year of machining experience (Manual lathe, Bridgeport, Shear, Press break, etc.) and have working skills in metal forming, bending, and simple die fabrication.

826michigan Intern

Calling for creative, hardworking individuals to join our team this (season) in Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, and Detroit! 826michigan, a local non-profit organization, is looking for interns this Spring! 826michigan is a creative writing and tutoring center, headquartered behind the Liberty Street Robot Supply & Repair storefront in Ann Arbor and the Detroit Robot Factory in Detroit’s Eastern Market (both owned and operated by 826). We provide after-school tutoring, creative writing workshops, field trips, in-school assistance, and more to local students ages 6-18. We are seeking individuals who are looking for a meaningful internship and/or volunteer experience in the non-profit world and have an interest in creative writing, teaching, youth development, fundraising, marketing, editing, event planning, research, program evaluation, and/or business administration.

Loss Prevention Store Detective

As a LP Associate, you will conduct plain clothed loss prevention activities as well as lead meetings and educational programs for store staff. You will be part of a store team that has a direct impact on the success and bottom line of our organization. Conduct surveillance to detect loss within a store environment. Conduct physical security checks. Make recommendations for ways to prevent loss. Conduct safety inspections and communicates hazards to Management. Participate in the training of new hire Associates to address the areas of Loss Prevention.

Field Crew Member

Livingston Engineering has a position available for a Survey Field Crew Member with no prior experience necessary. The position involves outdoor work performing boundary and land development surveying. The hours will be 7am-5pm M-F, with additional hours as necessary for the projects. The work will require much walking, lifting, and appropriate safety precautions. Ideal candidate should be capable of such physical outdoor work as well as be able to perform survey operations as directed by field crew chief and project managers.

Bilingual Part-Time Telephone Interviewer

Are you looking for a temporary part-time position that allows you to work independently and could lead to future opportunities? Do you like speaking on the telephone? Can you commit to variable part-time hours including some evenings and weekends? If so, you could be a perfect fit for this job! We at Headway Workforce Solutions are partnering with the University of Michigan Survey Research Center (SRC) to find eager and organized Bilingual Spanish/English Part-Time Telephone Interviewers to work in a 61-station phone lab in Ann Arbor, MI. The SRC conducts some of the most widely cited and influential studies in the world. At the SRC, telephone interviewers are an important part of the survey process and are responsible for accurate and thorough data collection.

Supply Chain Specialist

This position is responsible for reviewing and monitoring MRP outputs for externally warehoused materials and managing raw materials to ensure availability for manufacturing is adequate to satisfy demand. Supply Chain Specialist I will manage inventory levels in accordance with company goals and guidelines. Will work in a team-based environment and support other areas as needed.

Medical Scribe

As a medical scribe, one will gain first-hand experience working side-by-side with board certified physicians. The role of a scribe entails recording patient-physician interactions while a visit is taking place. Scribes will gain knowledge in medication management, pathophysiology, treatment options, and medical decision making, just to name a few areas. No previous experience or medical knowledge is needed, as medical scribes undergo both classroom and clinical training, both of which are paid!

Child Care Professional

We are Safe At Home a nanny and back-up child care program who provides in-home care for children from 6 weeks – 12 years of age. The families we provide services for are employed through University of Michigan and Ford Motor company. We also provide child care services for the Detroit Tigers and Lion’s families at every home game at every home game. We are looking for professional and qualified caregivers for our back-up program and to be employed at our Tigers and Lion’s family room. Opportunities for long term placement with the same family. Must be professional and have at least 1 year childcare experience. We also ask that you have Advanced Childcare Certification and up to date CPR/First Aid Certification which we will reimburse for.

