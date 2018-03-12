by Charlotte Young Bowens

Nearly 80 attendees filled the room in the Morris Lawrence Building for the Business of Music Boot camp presented by WCC’s Entrepreneurship on Friday, March 8, 2018.

The day-long event allowed participants to learn from professional musicians about varying aspects of running a business. Creating a vision and strategy was the focus of the discussion from the first speaker Jonathan Kuuskoski, interim chair of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Leadership and director of the EXCEL Lab at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

“For aspiring artists, it’s important to embrace the paradox of having to hone your craft and make music. But at the same time musicians will need to create skills in a spectrum of activities related to the business of music which also includes connecting to an artist circle and establishing community,” Kuuskoski emphasized. “For anyone else endeavoring to be a part of the music industry, it’s important to have a vision and a strategic plan.”

Among the panelists were Jeff Ponders II, professional saxophonist who uses his experience as a tech entrepreneur to coach artists on getting work. Ryan Ehlke, Station Manager at WCC’s Orchard Radio gave invaluable time management tips with an emphasis on encouraging artists to get paid for their work and the importance of self care.

For Mickelia Tate, 37, business management & production student, “I was able to explore more resources geared toward my long-term music career goals. I was able to get adequate learning from the panelists and learned even more from participants. This event made me emotional today, something struck a nerve and made me understand where my true passion lies. I know so much more and why I need to focus on this. It encouraged us to dig deeper within ourselves to bring out musical gifts.”

International Jazz singer Ashaki Zeigler from Detroit spoke about living a balanced life. As a mother and traveling artist, she shared many of the strategies she uses to get everything done.

“So much about music is feel. I like what Kendrick Lamar is doing. He’s bringing back live music,” Brian Pastoria said. As the final speaker, Patoria, managing partner of Eye Exposure & Harmoine AXS, explored new media marketing strategies and the importance of getting support in an effort to establish a sustainable career as a musician.

“It provided insight into the music industry and while you hear the same thing, it’s nice to continue to know that the information is similar from different sources. And it was inspiring to hear from local musicians,” said Nick Stevens, 20, audio production major.

In response to a student musician unsure about the future, event moderator Michael Naylor faculty member for the Department of Performing Arts said: “You’re the first generation to have exposure to the global market. If you don’t find your market here, you might discover and find that your market is in other places in the world.”

