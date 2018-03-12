This slideshow requires JavaScript.

by Suni Jo Roberts

Deputy Editor

Featuring both student art and the WCC classes it was produced in, the Student Art Show currently showcases over 130 pieces of work on the second floor of the student center. The pieces were made in WCC 2-D and 3-D art, photography, graphic design and ceramic’s classes. All of the pieces were created within the past year.

“When I first went in 2016, and I didn’t have anything [in the show]; it was my first semester here and I was just so inspired by all the different classes,” said Edie Ostapik who won a “Most Promising” award for the 3-D sculpture “Escape” she created in Belinda McGuire’s ART 103: 3-D Design class. Ostapik said she thought to herself upon learning of the different class offerings through the WCC student art show: “You can take a whole class devoted to color? I want to do that.”

Ostapik used drawing skills she developed in previous classes, along with algebra, geometry and architectural design, to assemble her 3-D sculpture. She said having to use heavy machinery like a band saw and router in her class put her out of her comfort zone, but were empowering to learn.

The top three pieces were awarded prizes and chosen by the juror, Nick Tobier, an associate professor and director of national engagement at the Stamps School of Art and Design and at the Center for Entrepreneurship in the College of Engineering at the University of Michigan.

The top prize went to Tiriz Jarjoura for her painting titled “Bridging.” The juror noted that “both physical and conceptual kept me coming back,” read Jill Jepsen, a WCC faculty member during the reception on Thursday, March 8. The juror continued: “With all the figures seated together at the small tables, there is an intimacy that is challenged by age and race.”

Second place went to Dorothy Mitchell for her ceramic bowl titled “Bamboo Bridge #2.” The juror noted this to be “an elegant structure that makes you think of its references, visually of an insect or turtle shell of potential scales and functions.” When asked where Mitchell got her inspiration to do this piece, there was a clear answer.

“No doubt, my instructor,” said Mitchell who has taken nine art classes with IB Remsen since beginning to take classes at WCC around 2004 following her retirement from a career in early childhood education.

“I was really developing a style, using that particular pattern and glaze,” said Mitchell. “You get different results every time you fire it.”

Mitchell said it felt “fantastic” to win second place and gives credit to her instructor, Remsen, for submitting and getting her work to the show.

Mitchell added why she decided to take ceramics classes at WCC. “I just love working with my hands,” said Mitchell.

The show will be on the second floor of the student center until March 22, 2018. Viewers can submit their choice for People’s Choice award in the drop box. The winner will be announced in the following week’s Water Cooler newsletter.

