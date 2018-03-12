VoiceBox: School shootings

Do recent school shootings on the news make you feel concerned for your own well being?

by Danny Villalobos

Contributor

The recent school shooting aren’t making me nervous, but — I don’t know how to phrase that— but I feel that it’s a problem we should handle.

tanner howe, 19, art/3d animation

I feel like personally, it’s so like distant and it just doesn’t feel like it could happen here. You know what I mean? Like, until it actually happens I’m not worried about it.

ben schaffer, 19, graphic design

It doesn’t seem that concerning, but it is definitely more of a concern for the future. Like if I had kids and stuff, like how hectic it would be then; but right now I’m not worried about it, not here at Washtenaw personally.

thomas martin, 18, graphic design

When I see it on the news, I feel like there should be someone there to do something about it, but there never is; and that concerns me a little bit. In Florida, the recent school shooting, there was an officer there, but he didn’t do anything to try to stop the school shooter… that’s the main thing I just can’t understand.

michael ljuljdurai, 18, engineering

It makes me more concerned about the way the government will deal with gun violence laws. We’ve seen that they don’t really care too much… the fact that something like school shootings happened multiple times in the past has not pushed them to be more strict on gun violence and on laws does make me anxious.

aalaa nashashibi, 17, wtmc student

I suppose my rational brain knows that the people who are killed during a school shooting is actually minuscule as a portion of deaths in America… I also feel like any preventable death is a tragedy. So why can’t we do something into gun control? As far as for my own personal safety, I’m not worried, but I am concerned in someway it’s gonna impact me sooner or later.

jacob stelitz, 20, environmental science

Related

Comments

comments