This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WCC students receive free, fresh fruits and vegetables at two different locations on campus Tuesday, March 6 as part of Free Produce day. The event, hosted by Food Gatherers and the Student Resource Center, distributed carrots, oranges, bananas, mangoes and other produce. Food Gatherers is Washtenaw County’s food rescue program that serves 150 nonprofit organizations hot meals, nutritious snacks and emergency groceries, according to its website.

Related

Comments

comments