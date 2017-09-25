Classifieds: 9/25/2017

Below is a sample of recent employment want ads which have been posted with WCC Career Services. Students are invited to read these ads and to contact Career Services to find out how to apply for the openings. More information about these positions can be accessed at WCC’s Career Connection website ( www.wccnet.edu/careerconnection ) and are for students and alumni of WCC only.

CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant

Customer Service, Assisting with Daily Livings (ADLs) – including cooking, cleaning, bathing, toileting, grooming, transporting, medication reminders, using hoyer lifts, gait belts, working with dementia and Alzheimers patients, TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), paraplegic, quadriplegic and paralysis.

Mail Order Seasonal Warehouse Crew

Fulfill orders for shipping – tasks include building gift boxes & baskets, packing boxes, and some food preparation, Follow all written and verbal job instructions

Maintain expected pace, Deliver amazing service to our fellow staff, Scan orders and navigate computer screens to check orders and obtain assembly instructions, Be a productive member of our fun, fast-paced energetic team.

Part Time Teller – Genisys Credit Union

Running a teller window, handling cash, checks, transfer transactions, withdrawals, deposits, etc. servicing member’s personal financial needs as they relate to payment systems activities, and opening and closing savings accounts and promoting the sale of credit union products and services.

Patient Attendant at Michigan Medicine

We have immediate opportunities at Michigan Medicine working as a patient attendant. We’re seeking candidates with either full-time or part-time availability. All shifts (days, evenings, and nights) are available during the week, on weekends, and on holidays.

Guest Services Representative

Briarwood Mall is seeking a part-time Guest Services Representative responsible for product sales, responding to Guest Service inquiries, providing exceptional level of service, and supporting mall promotions and marketing events. Sales experience is recommended. Requirements: Effective communication skills, computer literate, general mathematical skills, ability to multi – task and work a flexible schedule (including weekdays, evenings, weekends, and holiday), must have a high school diploma or equivalent, and must be age 18 or older.

After School Child Care Positions

Dexter Community Education is looking for people to work in our after school child care programming. Working with students grades K-6. Shifts are 3:00-6:00.

Assistant Teacher

Go Like the Wind Montessori School is seeking an Assistant Teacher for our Toddler room working with children 18 months through 36 months. The ideal candidate will have experience working with children, be a team player, knowledgeable of the Montessori philosophy, understanding of basic child development, have classroom management skills, strong communication skills, be patient, calm, and flexible. Some responsibilities include: caring for toddlers basic needs, cleaning and sanitizing the classroom and materials, and communication with parents about child’s day.

Manager, and Assistant Manager positions

Are you an energetic, enthusiastic superstar, looking to grow with a great company? We are looking for upbeat self-motivated people who are exceptionally comfortable with the public. Multi-tasking is important and a great attitude a must. We need optimistic ambitious people to work with one of the fastest growing franchises around, Biggby Coffee!!

CNC Programmer/Machine Operator

Automotive Seat tooling Manufacturer looking to expand CNC operators to include personnel that are able to apply software (Surfcam, Catia and Solidworks) to expand customer supplied files to develop Models, Patterns and Cut tools utilizing hi-density foam and Aluminum Billet. Personnel may be required to manufacturer check fixtures. Facility utilizes 3 and 5 axis mills with either Promac, Fadal or Hass control panels. Operators must be able to also assist with machine operations including the prepping and overseeing of the CNC cutting and milling.

Jimmy John’s – Delivery Drivers & Sandwich Makers

Jimmy John’s is looking for the next rockstars to join our stellar team at the Washtenaw location! All JJ employees must have a killer work ethic and offer fanatical customer service. We offer flexible schedules and an upbeat, fun working environment! Delivery drivers must possess a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and have a clean driving record. Drivers can earn up to $20/hour by freaking out our customers with fast service!

IT Intern

Must be available for a full-time weekday schedule. Setup and prepare new computers, laptops and printers. Learn about the different tools and methodologies. Provide support to team diagnosing hardware and software issues and troubleshooting activities. Paid position. $10/hr – $12/hr

