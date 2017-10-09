20&UNDER: Skyzone

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Brittany Dekorte

Editor

20&UNDER is a new series. In this series, students will learn about fun things to do that are both within 20 miles of campus and cost less than $20.

Cold weather is around the corner, and with its arrival, also comes a goodbye to many outdoor activities. Snow, ice, and dry freezing air are not conducive to many sports, like volleyball and basketball, or even something as simple as jumping on a trampoline.

That’s where Sky Zone Canton comes in.

“We are a wall to wall, all inclusive indoor trampoline park,” said Stephanie Vitale, the general manager for Sky Zone Canton. “We’re a place to come and feel free, have fun, take a load off your mind.”

The facility is not only wall to wall trampolines, some of the walls are trampolines that attendees can jump into and launch off of. Not only are there just trampolines, there are areas for bounce basketball, trampoline volleyball and the “Foam Zone”, where guests can jump into pits of foam.

Entry gives you access to all of these, and is paid for by the hour.

“Our best deal is our Saturday night buy one hour, get one hour deal. You can jump for two hours for only $13.99,” said Vitale. Normal cost for an hour is $13.99, plus $2 for a pair of reusable, orange and white socks that help keep visitors from slipping on the trampolines.

Every Saturday morning, Sky Zone also hosts SkyFit, a morning fitness class that utilizes the trampolines.

“Skyfit is one of my favorites, you’re just on the tramps, working out,” said Vitale. “If you keep up, speaking from experience, you can burn over 1000 calories in an hour of work. But there is no pressure to go hard the whole time, you can go at your own pace.”

The dynamic class is an hour long, from 9 to 10 a.m., and is only $10. There is also a Wednesday night class, for the same cost, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Another event, made specifically for those over the age of 11, is Friday Night Flights. Featuring games, $1 drinks and food at their concession stand, and a DJ, this weekly event runs from 8 to 10 p.m.

Everyone who attends Sky Zone must have an up-to-date waiver filled out. Waivers can be filled out online in advance, or once you arrive. Tickets can also be bought both in person or online in advance. Sky Zone Canton’s hours vary and they are open every day but Mondays.

Related

Comments

comments